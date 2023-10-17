Status Orange rain warning takes effect in Cork, Kerry and Waterford

A STATUS ORANGE rain warning is currently in effect in Cork, Kerry and Waterford, with Met Éireann predicting heavy downpours and blustery winds.

The warning will remain in place until 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

The national forecaster has warned of localised flooding, poor visibility, difficult driving conditions and possible wave overtopping at high tide.

There is also a status Yellow rain warning for counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny and Wexford which is also in effect until 1pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the forecast for the country as a whole is for conditions to turn “wet and breezy” today, Met Éireann said.

“Rain will spread across Munster in the morning before extending across the rest of the country during the afternoon.

The rain will be heavy and thundery at times, so localised flooding is possible, particularly in the southwest.”

Highest temperatures are predicted to be between 9 and 14 degrees with a “fresh to strong and gusty “east to southeast wind, the weather service said.

Tonight the country will continue to see wet and breezy conditions with rain moving northwards. This will bring a further chance of localised flooding overnight.

“The clearance of that rain will be followed by a short break and then further rain later in the night.”

We can expect lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with a moderate to fresh and gusty southeast wind, which will be strong in coastal areas.