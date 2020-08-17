Heavy rain and risk of flooding as Status Yellow warning comes into effect for 14 counties

IT WILL BE a rainy start to this week for many, as a Status Yellow warning came into effect for 14 counties overnight.

Met Éireann said that rain in the east and south-east will extend to most areas and continue throughout the day.

It is set to be heavy and thundery at times with localised flooding, particularly in Munster and south Leinster.

The Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway noted that accumulations of 25 to 40mm may occur in places. It came into effect at 2am and is due to expire at midnight.

This evening, the rain will be heaviest over Connacht and the midlands with a continued risk of localised flooding.

Tomorrow will continue mostly cloudy over the northern half of the country with further spells of rain that will gradually clear northwards in the afternoon and evening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It’ll be brighter in the south with sunshine and showers, with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

The rain is set to continue throughout the week with heavy showers possible in Munster and south Leinster on Wednesday.

Another band of rain will spread northwards over the country on Thursday, with temperatures remaining in the high teens or low twenties throughout.