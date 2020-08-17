This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 August, 2020
Heavy rain and risk of flooding as Status Yellow warning comes into effect for 14 counties

Munster and south Leinster are set to get the worst of the rain today.

By Sean Murray Monday 17 Aug 2020, 7:37 AM
51 minutes ago 10,241 Views 2 Comments
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

IT WILL BE a rainy start to this week for many, as a Status Yellow warning came into effect for 14 counties overnight.

Met Éireann said that rain in the east and south-east will extend to most areas and continue throughout the day. 

It is set to be heavy and thundery at times with localised flooding, particularly in Munster and south Leinster.

The Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway noted that accumulations of 25 to 40mm may occur in places. It came into effect at 2am and is due to expire at midnight.

This evening, the rain will be heaviest over Connacht and the midlands with a continued risk of localised flooding.

Tomorrow will continue mostly cloudy over the northern half of the country with further spells of rain that will gradually clear northwards in the afternoon and evening.

It’ll be brighter in the south with sunshine and showers, with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

The rain is set to continue throughout the week with heavy showers possible in Munster and south Leinster on Wednesday. 

Another band of rain will spread northwards over the country on Thursday, with temperatures remaining in the high teens or low twenties throughout. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

