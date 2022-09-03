Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 3 September 2022
Advertisement

Status Orange warning issued for 13 counties as 'intense' rain expected early tomorrow

The warning is valid from 4am to 8am tomorrow morning.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 3 Sep 2022, 1:41 PM
57 minutes ago 27,107 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5857067
Pictured people at Electric Picnic this morning on a wet start to Day 2.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.iw
Pictured people at Electric Picnic this morning on a wet start to Day 2.
Pictured people at Electric Picnic this morning on a wet start to Day 2.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.iw

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for 13 counties for early tomorrow, with heavy rainfall expected.

The weather forecaster issued the warning this morning for Counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Waterford and Laois, where the Electric Picnic music festival is currently underway.

The warning is valid from 4am to 8am tomorrow morning. Local intense rainfall of 50mm and squalls are likely, Met Éireann said.

A separate Status Yellow warning has also been issued for all of Ireland, kicking off at 1am tomorrow morning to 10am.

“Heavy rain will move northwards across much of the country tonight, clearing from the north and northwest on Sunday morning,” Met Éireann said.

“Some torrential downpours are expected in parts, resulting in surface flooding. There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes.”

Heavy rain may also cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places.

The news won’t be welcome by the 70,000 people who have descended on Stradbally, Co Laois this weekend for the Electric Picnic festival. EP is marking its first year back after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie