Status Orange warning issued for 13 counties as 'intense' rain expected early tomorrow

Pictured people at Electric Picnic this morning on a wet start to Day 2.

Pictured people at Electric Picnic this morning on a wet start to Day 2.

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for 13 counties for early tomorrow, with heavy rainfall expected.

The weather forecaster issued the warning this morning for Counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Waterford and Laois, where the Electric Picnic music festival is currently underway.

The warning is valid from 4am to 8am tomorrow morning. Local intense rainfall of 50mm and squalls are likely, Met Éireann said.

Advertisement

A separate Status Yellow warning has also been issued for all of Ireland, kicking off at 1am tomorrow morning to 10am.

“Heavy rain will move northwards across much of the country tonight, clearing from the north and northwest on Sunday morning,” Met Éireann said.

“Some torrential downpours are expected in parts, resulting in surface flooding. There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes.”

Heavy rain may also cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places.

The news won’t be welcome by the 70,000 people who have descended on Stradbally, Co Laois this weekend for the Electric Picnic festival. EP is marking its first year back after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.