Wednesday 6 October 2021
Rain warnings issued for seven western counties ... but unseasonably warm conditions ahead

Highest temperatures will range between 16 to 20 degrees tomorrow.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 3:48 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
IT’S SET TO be another wet few days for the western half of the country, with rainfall warnings issued for seven counties. 

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. This warning will kick in at midnight tonight and will remain in place until 3am on Saturday. 

Another Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry. This warning kicks in at 12pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 3am tomorrow. 

With both warnings, Met Éireann has warned that there will be prolonged rain with heavier bursts at times. These will be heaviest and most persistent later on Friday. 

The forecaster has also warned that significant accumulations are possible in upland areas and there will be a risk of localised flooding.

A weather advisory issued yesterday is still in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal and all of Connacht until 6am on Saturday. 

Despite the rainy conditions en route, tomorrow is set to be unseasonably warm with highest temperatures ranging between 16 to 20 degrees. 

Tomorrow will also see somewhat brighter and a lot of dry weather for the midlands and east, with just a little patchy light rain or drizzle at times. 

