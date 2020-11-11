Heavy and persistent rain on the way as Status Yellow warning in place for 10 counties

IT’S SET TO be a wet and windy day as rainfall warnings are in place for 10 counties.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is currently in place for Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry and Waterford until 6pm this evening.

Met Éireann has warned that there will be 30 to 50mm of rain, with higher amounts in mountainous areas.

Another Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Tipperary until 5pm, with 25 to 25mm of rain forecast.

In the case of both warnings, Met Éireann has warned there will be flooding in places, along with reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Looking at the general forecast today, it’s set to be a wet and windy morning with widespread rain.

During the afternoon, the heavy rain will ease off across the west and southwest, with some sunny spells developing.

However, the rain will persist across eastern counties in the evening.

Tonight is forecast to be cool and mostly dry, as the rain clears eastwards.

Tomorrow is due to begin mostly dry and bright. Patchy rain and drizzle will move in from the west, with thickening cloud during the morning before outbreaks of rain move into western and southern counties later in the afternoon as blustery conditions develop.

The rain is forecast to become persistent and heavy as it slowly moves eastwards during the evening.