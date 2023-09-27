Weather warnings come into effect around the country as Storm Agnes makes landfall

WEATHER WARNINGS COME into effect in many parts of the country this morning as Storm Agnes makes landfall.

Cork, Kerry and Waterford have been issued status Orange rain warnings for today.

Counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Tipperary have all been issued with an orange wind warning, too.

There are also Yellow warnings for rain in counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow. Yellow wind warnings are in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

Both sets of Orange warnings are due to kick in at 9am this morning, with the wind warning set to remain in place until 5pm and the rain warning until 3pm.

The two sets of Yellow warnings will be in effect between 7am this morning and midnight tonight.

Met Éireann has warned of potential flooding in areas, while the RSA has asked drivers to be extra vigilant as the storm could create difficult driving conditions.

The whole island will be impacted, with a wet and windy day expected nationwide. The centre of the storm will approach the southwest of the country this morning.

There is potential for coastal flooding, fallen trees and power outages in affected areas.

Drivers, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians are being encouraged to exercise care on the roads.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking drivers to heed the following advice:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling / fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

The RSA has the following advice for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists:

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclists should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike. Consider wearing high visibility material.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.