Weather warnings come into effect around the country as Storm Agnes makes landfall

WEATHER WARNINGS COME into effect in many parts of the country this morning as Storm Agnes makes landfall.
Cork, Kerry and Waterford have been issued status Orange rain warnings for today.
Counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Tipperary have all been issued with an orange wind warning, too.
There are also Yellow warnings for rain in counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow. Yellow wind warnings are in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.
Both sets of Orange warnings are due to kick in at 9am this morning, with the wind warning set to remain in place until 5pm and the rain warning until 3pm.
The two sets of Yellow warnings will be in effect between 7am this morning and midnight tonight.
Met Éireann has warned of potential flooding in areas, while the RSA has asked drivers to be extra vigilant as the storm could create difficult driving conditions.
The whole island will be impacted, with a wet and windy day expected nationwide. The centre of the storm will approach the southwest of the country this morning.
There is potential for coastal flooding, fallen trees and power outages in affected areas.
Drivers, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians are being encouraged to exercise care on the roads.
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking drivers to heed the following advice:
The RSA has the following advice for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists:
