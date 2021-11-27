#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 27 November 2021
Advertisement

Today to stay cold and windy after Storm Arwen batters parts of UK

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for counties in Northern Ireland until 6pm this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 27 Nov 2021, 10:02 AM
36 minutes ago 1,980 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5613777
Image: Shutterstock/Nicoleta Ionescu
Image: Shutterstock/Nicoleta Ionescu

THE WEATHER IS set to stay cold and windy today with temperatures possibly dropping below freezing tonight.

There will be scattered showers in Connacht and Ulster, falling as hail, sleet and snow on high ground. Winds will then ease this evening, the forecaster said. 

Met Éireann said temperatures will reach highs of four to six degrees Celsius today. 

Tonight will start mainly dry with clear spells and a few showers in Ulster. It will become cloudy and rainy in the west – this will spread eastwards to most areas by the morning. 

Temperatures will fall to between minus one and one degrees Celsius this evening. 

The eastern half of the country will remain cold tomorrow but milder conditions will develop in the west with temperatures creeping up to nine or ten degrees. 

Tomorrow will be dull and damp to start but will brighten up becoming mostly dry with some sunny spells developing.  

In Northern Ireland, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for all counties until 6pm this evening in the wake of Storm Arwen.

A man died yesterday after his car was hit by a falling tree in Co Antrim. 

The UK has felt the full force of Storm Arwen with gusts of almost 160 kilometres per hour battering some areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Met Office said speeds hit 157kph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland. Wind speeds reached 140kph in Orlock Head, Co Down.

People were still advised to only travel if absolutely necessary, and the Met Office described gusts overnight as “damaging” and having affected “a wide swathe of the United Kingdom”.

Northern Powergrid said severe gales had caused power cuts for more than 55,000 customers, mainly in the Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear areas.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie