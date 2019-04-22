This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 22 April, 2019
It's another lovely day out there, but there's wetter weather on the way



By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 22 Apr 2019, 1:06 PM
3 minutes ago 232 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4602308
Image: Shutterstock/Anton Watman
Image: Shutterstock/Anton Watman

TODAY IS ANOTHER warm, bright, dry day across the country, but more unsettled weather is on the way for later in the week. 

Rounding off a lovely Easter bank holiday weekend, temperatures will reach as high as 18 to 21 in some areas, with good sunny spells in most places.

It’s cooler along the south and southwest coast, and there is a risk of some isolated showers in the south and east later on in the evening. 

Tonight will start dry, but there will be some scattered rain spreading from the south and east later on.

Tomorrow will remain warm, with a mix of isolated showers and sunny spells. Top temperatures will be 17 to 21 degrees. 

Things will start to take a turn on Wednesday, with a damp, wet start to the day. Showery outbreaks of rain will cover much of the country, with a cold front moving up from the south. 

There is potential for some heavy, thundery showers developing later in the evening. 

Thursday will remain showery, with longer spells of rain also forecast. The weekend will be a mix of wet and windy weather, with some drier spells too. 

Enjoy the sun while it lasts!

