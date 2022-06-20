Warm weather forecast for the week with highs of 21 degrees

LAST WEEK’S EUROPEAN heatwave may not have fully reached Ireland over the weekend, but we can expect warm weather for much of this week.

Met Éireann has forecast highs of 22 degrees today, with sun over much of the country. It will become cloudier in the northwest this evening, with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing near the coast.

Tuesday will start out mostly cloudy and damp with patchy drizzle, slowly clearing southeastwards. Temperature is forecast to peak at 19 degrees. The afternoon and evening will be drier with some bright or sunny spells.

Wednesday and Thursday will be largely dry with some clouds. There’ll be highs of 21 degrees on both days.

Friday morning will see rain in the west, gradually spreading eastwards. Temperatures will be cooler with highs of 20 degrees.

The weekend will be unsettled, with showers or longer rain spells. Temperatures will be in the high teens.