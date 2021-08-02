#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 2 August 2021
Showery spells expected during unsettled week to come

Temperatures could reach a high of 20 degrees tomorrow, so at least there’s that.

By Aoife Barry Monday 2 Aug 2021, 2:39 PM
1 hour ago 4,660 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Black Salmon
Image: Shutterstock/Black Salmon

WE’RE SET FOR somewhat of a showery and unsettled week, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

Today, we can expect heavy rain this afternoon extending southeastwards, which will turn into a gradual clearance before some scattered showers and sunny spells hit.

Temperatures will reach 14 – 18 degrees today. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with some patches of mist and fog. 

Tomorrow will start with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells, and showers and spells of rain will become more frequent in the west through the afternoon and evening. You can even expect some heavy or thundery bursts at times, says Met Éireann. Temperatures tomorrow will be a little higher than today: 17 – 20 degrees. 

Moving into the week, tomorrow night will be cloudy over the western half of the country with some showers – the rest of the country will be drier with the chance of isolated showers. 

Wednesday will start with sunny spells but we can again expect scattered showers across the country as the afternoon comes in. Some of those showers will turn heavy and thundery, and temperatures will reach 17 – 20 degrees. Some outbreaks of rain on Wednesday night. 

Some more outbreaks of rain are expected on Thursday morning, and after that clears it will be followed by scattered showers. There will be some mist and fog overnight, and lowest temperatures will be 10 – 13 degrees. 

Friday will be a largely cloudy day, says the national forecaster, with higher temperatures of 16 – 19 degrees in a light northerly breeze. And yes, we can expect some showers that day too.  

