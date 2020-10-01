#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 1 October 2020
Risk of local flooding on Sunday with wet weekend ahead

Met Éireann has forecast a rainy weekend, but with temperature highs up of 15 degrees Celsius.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 4:34 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A WET SUNDAY is to bring a risk of localised flooding with spells of rain around the country during a showery weekend.

Met Éireann has said that Saturday morning will be mostly dry with some sunny spells, especially in the midlands and west of the country.

Cloudier weather is expected in the east on Saturday morning, with some showers falling over the north.

In the afternoon, the east and northeast will be hit by “persistent rain” that will move westwards across Ulster and Leinster later into the evening and night.

Highest temperatures of around 11 to 14 degrees Celsius are expected on Saturday, with moderate to fresh northwest winds earlier in the day becoming fresh and gust on Saturday night.

Heavy rain late on Saturday may bring a risk of spot flooding, while a wet Sunday will see a risk of localised flooding brought by spells of rain.

Sunday’s rain is to clear westwards gradually during the night, and fresh, gusty northwest winds earlier in the day will also ease later as the rain clears.

The highest temperatures on Sunday are expected to be around 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, continuing into the start of next week with highs of 13 to 15 on Monday and 12 to 15 on Tuesday. 

Sunny spells and scattered showers will appear on Monday, while Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to also bring occasional showers.

