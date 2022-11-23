It's going to be a wet and windy day ahead with weather warnings to kick in later

IT’S GOING TO be a wet and windy day in some counties across the country, with weather warnings to be in place later today.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Galway this afternoon. This warning kicks in at 1pm and will remain in place until 7pm.

Met Éireann warns there will be very strong and gusty west to southwest winds during this afternoon and evening, with gusts of up to 90 to 110km/h expected.

There is a potential for localised spray and wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts, the forecaster said.

The UK Met Office has a Yellow rain warning in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry until 10am.

It warns that heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel.

Looking at the general forecast, Met Éireann says persistent or heavy rain in Ulster and north Leinster will gradually clear to the northeast today.

Sunny spells and occassional showers are forecast today with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible.

This afternoon and evening is expected to become very windy along the west coast.

The showers will continue for some time tonight, but are due to gradually die out and there will be clear spells in many areas.

It’ll be another dull day tomorrow as persistent or heavy rain is forecast to spread eastwards across the country with strong southerly winds with localised flooding possible.

Sunshine and showers will follow in the afternoon, but hail and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Tomorrow night is forecast to be blustery with clear spells and scattered showers heaviest and most frequent in the west.