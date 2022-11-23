Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 23 November 2022
Advertisement

It's going to be a wet and windy day ahead with weather warnings to kick in later

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Galway this afternoon.

1 hour ago 7,250 Views 0 Comments
File photo
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IT’S GOING TO be a wet and windy day in some counties across the country, with weather warnings to be in place later today. 

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Galway this afternoon. This warning kicks in at 1pm and will remain in place until 7pm. 

Met Éireann warns there will be very strong and gusty west to southwest winds during this afternoon and evening, with gusts of up to 90 to 110km/h expected. 

There is a potential for localised spray and wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts, the forecaster said. 

The UK Met Office has a Yellow rain warning in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry until 10am. 

It warns that heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel. 

Looking at the general forecast, Met Éireann says persistent or heavy rain in Ulster and north Leinster will gradually clear to the northeast today. 

Sunny spells and occassional showers are forecast today with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible. 

This afternoon and evening is expected to become very windy along the west coast. 

The showers will continue for some time tonight, but are due to gradually die out and there will be clear spells in many areas. 

It’ll be another dull day tomorrow as persistent or heavy rain is forecast to spread eastwards across the country with strong southerly winds with localised flooding possible. 

Sunshine and showers will follow in the afternoon, but hail and isolated thunderstorms are possible. 

Tomorrow night is forecast to be blustery with clear spells and scattered showers heaviest and most frequent in the west. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie