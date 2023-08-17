IT’S SET TO be a wet weekend ahead with rain warnings issued for 26 counties.

A Status Yellow rain warning will kick in at 2pm tomorrow for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Galway and all of Munster. This will remain valid until 3am on Saturday.

Another Status Yellow rain warning will kick in at 5pm tomorrow for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Wicklow, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo. This will remain valid until 6am on Saturday.

In both warnings, Met Éireann has said there will be heavy rain with thundery downpours on tomorrow and tomorrow night.

There is also a potential for spot flooding, difficult travelling conditions and waves overtopping on eastern facing coasts.

Looking at the general forecast, tomorrow will be wet and mostly cloudy, although some brief sunny breaks could occur in the morning, Met Éireann has said.

Scattered outbreaks of rain will turn heavy and persistent across the southwestern half of the country in the afternoon, before extending to all areas in the evening.

It will be humid with top temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

Friday night is forecast to be very wet and misty for a time with spot flooding.

Met Éireann has said the weekend will see a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy closer to the Atlantic.

It’ll be warm in the sunshine, especially further east, where it will be mostly dry.

Highest temperatures over the weekend will range between 18 and 23 degrees.