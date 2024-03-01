Advertisement
In Dublin 6, shared by a The Journal reader. Enda Lynch
wrap up warm

It's snowing in many parts of the country to ring in the first day of spring

Temperatures will drop as low as -1 degree tonight with some frost and icy patches possible.
16 minutes ago

IT’S A COLD morning out there with snow being reported across the country. 

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning is in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Kildare, Longford, Westmeath and Leitrim until 10am. 

A Status Yellow rain warning in place for Dublin, Meath, Louth and Wicklow until 3am tomorrow. 

Earlier, a Status Yellow snow-ice warning was in place for Donegal until 8am. 

In the North, the UK’s Met Office has issued a Yellow snow warning for Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. This will remain in place until 10am. 

Met Éireann is warning of the potential for icy stretches, poor visability and hazardous travelling conditions in the areas where snow is falling. 

Today is 1 March, the first day of spring for climatological and meteorological purposes. 

Looking at the general forecast, Met Éireann has said rain, sleet and snow in Ulster and north Leinster will move southwards across the rest of the country throughout the day, falling mostly as rain by this afternoon. 

Hail and isolated thunderstorms are possible, too. 

Drier conditions are expected to follow in the northwest during this afternoon. 

Tonight, remaining rain in eastern counties is due to become patchy and clear southeastwards overnight. 

Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry with clear spells early on, however, scattered showers will feed down from the north later, mainly affecting western and northern counties. 

Met Éireann said some of the showers may be heavy with a chance of hail. 

Temperatures will drop as low as -1 degree tonight with some frost and icy patches possible. 

Tomorrow is forecast to bring a mix of sunny spells and showers, some heavy with a chance of hail. 

Showers are due to become more isolated tomorrow night with long and clear spells developing. 

Temperatures tomorrow night are forecast to drop as low as -2 degrees. 

Sunday is expected to be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers, becoming isolated towards evening. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
