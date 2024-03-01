Advertisement
Dublin today. Leon Farrell
Snow Day

Met Éireann: If we had a crystal ball then maybe it would have been an orange warning

A number of weather warnings are in place.
22 minutes ago

A METEOROLOGIST AT Met Éireann has said it was not clear until this morning that the snow was going to be as widespread and heavy as it is. 

Brandon Creagh told RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne that snow is “notoriously” difficult to forecast. 

He said if Met Éireann had a crystal ball “that we knew exactly what was going to happen maybe that would have been an orange warning” instead of the current yellow weather warning in some areas. 

Creagh said the warning was issued based on the most solid evidence “at the time”. 

“Given the risk at the time we do not take our warnings lightly at all and we cannot over warn otherwise people will not believe the orange warning when they come,” he said.

The meteorologist said it is the east of the country which is most likely to get the most persistent amounts of precipitation falls but as it moves south it will turn to rain. 

He said nothing like the snow today is expected tomorrow. 

“And then Sunday it changes to a northwesterly which again is just showers for the northwest and parts there dying out as they make their way inland,” he said. 

Snow has been reported across the country this morning with Met Éireann warning of the potential for icy stretches, poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions in areas.

You can keep up with the latest via our live blog. 

