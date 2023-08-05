Advertisement

Saturday 5 August 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
# storm antoni
Five different weather warnings in place across island of Ireland this morning
The first named storm of the season, Storm Antoni, has hit Ireland.
7.2k
6
29 minutes ago

MET EIREANN HAS issued four separate weather warnings for in different parts of the country, as Storm Antoni hits Ireland.

A status yellow wind warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and all of Munster is in place until 1pm today, with very strong northwest to north winds and gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

There is another status yellow wind warning for Louth and Meath which is in place until 9am. There will be strong east to northeast winds in the morning with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour, strongest in coastal areas.

Early on Saturday morning, strong east to northeast winds with gusts of up to 100 km/hr, strongest in coastal areas

Dublin and Wicklow are under a third status yellow wind waning until 11am.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Wicklow. It is valid until 11am.

Nothern Ireland’s Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for all six counties, with forecasts of unseasonably wet and windy conditions. That warning is valid until 11am today.

Met Éireann has said there will be spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions as a result of the rain warning.

The national forecast is for heavy rain to continue over Ulster and much of Leinster with spot flooding. It will clear eastwards by midday, after which time there will be brighter weather and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be 15 to 18 degrees.

Author
Emer Moreau
