Saturday 5 August 2023 Dublin: 15°C
# Dublin Fire Brigade
Residents evacuated from Clontarf due to flooding caused by heavy rain
Dublin Fire Brigade have stated that firefighters from North Strand and Phibsborough fire stations were called to help
EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE been evacuated from their Dublin homes due to spot flooding caused by heavy rain from Storm Antoni overnight.

Dublin Fire Brigade have stated that firefighters from North Strand and Phibsborough fire stations were called to help at the scene of the flooding and were evacuating residents with inflatable rescue sleds.

Firefighters are also “working with Dublin City Council and the ESB at a flooded basement in an apartment block,” Dublin Fire Brigade stated.

Rail services between Killester and Clontarf Road were also suspended for several hours due to the flooding.

Met Éireann issued several warnings relating to Storm Antoni in recent days.

Hundreds of people in south county Cork were left without power this morning due to the storm, which has now moved into the Irish Sea.

Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
