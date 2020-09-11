This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 11 September 2020
Mixed weekend ahead with some sun predicted for Sunday

It’s going to be a mixed bag of weather this weekend.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 11 Sep 2020, 8:17 AM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IT’S BEEN A September of mixed weather so far, but there might be something to look forward to this weekend. 

Sure, it’s unlikely to be too balmy – but a little bit of sunshine might brighten up the weekend. 

Today will stay wet and breezy in the west and north-west, but everywhere else should be largely dry with temperatures set to reach between 15 and 18 degrees, according to Met Éireann. 

Tonight will also stay dry, with some scattered showers in the north. 

Saturday

The day will remain generally dry, with sunny spells and some showers in places. However, by evening the north-west can expected “persistent and occasionally heavy rain” according to the national forecaster. 

Further south the weather will remain dry with sunny spells, with higher temperatures between 15 and 18 degrees alongside moderate to fresh south-east winds. 

Met Éireann is predicting that winds will pick up to become particularly strong along western coasts in the afternoon – with some gales forecast. 

Sunday

In better news, Sunday is set to be a little brighter with warm sunny spells developing across large parts of the country – although parts of the south and the west may see low cloud and mist. 

Temperatures could reach 22 degrees, alongside “moderate to fresh” winds, according to Met Éireann. 

Highest temperatures will be found across the midlands and in the east. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

