Mixed weekend ahead with some sun predicted for Sunday

Hopefully we can put away umbrellas for at least some of the weekend.

Hopefully we can put away umbrellas for at least some of the weekend.

IT’S BEEN A September of mixed weather so far, but there might be something to look forward to this weekend.

Sure, it’s unlikely to be too balmy – but a little bit of sunshine might brighten up the weekend.

Today will stay wet and breezy in the west and north-west, but everywhere else should be largely dry with temperatures set to reach between 15 and 18 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

Tonight will also stay dry, with some scattered showers in the north.

Saturday

The day will remain generally dry, with sunny spells and some showers in places. However, by evening the north-west can expected “persistent and occasionally heavy rain” according to the national forecaster.

Further south the weather will remain dry with sunny spells, with higher temperatures between 15 and 18 degrees alongside moderate to fresh south-east winds.

Met Éireann is predicting that winds will pick up to become particularly strong along western coasts in the afternoon – with some gales forecast.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Sunday

In better news, Sunday is set to be a little brighter with warm sunny spells developing across large parts of the country – although parts of the south and the west may see low cloud and mist.

Temperatures could reach 22 degrees, alongside “moderate to fresh” winds, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will be found across the midlands and in the east.