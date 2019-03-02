This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 2 March, 2019
Wet and windy day forecast as Status Yellow weather warning issued for 3 counties

The wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo came into effect this morning at 8am.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 11:55 AM
1 hour ago 6,877 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4521014
Image: Shutterstock/Marco Antonio
Image: Shutterstock/Marco Antonio

A STATUS YELLOW weather warning is in place for three counties as Met Éireann predicts a wet and windy day ahead. 

The wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo came into effect this morning at 8am and will apply until tomorrow morning at 3am.

Met Éireann advises that south to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of between and 65 km/h at times, with gusts between 90 and 100km/h.

Winds will be strongest along the coast.

In general, it is set to be a wet and windy day today, with heavy showers at times and strong winds.

Going into the afternoon there will be a mix of sunshine and showers. 

Temperatures in the afternoon will be between 10 and 12 degrees.

Tonight is set to be mostly dry, with temperatures dropping to between 3 and 5 degrees. 

It will be a cold day tomorrow, with rain also forecast for much of the country. 

Some showers could turn wintry, with temperatures falling to as low as 2 degrees in the afternoon.

Storm Freya is due to hit Great Britain this weekend, but as of now Met Éireann says that Ireland should miss out of the storm.

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
