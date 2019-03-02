Wet and windy day forecast as Status Yellow weather warning issued for 3 counties

A STATUS YELLOW weather warning is in place for three counties as Met Éireann predicts a wet and windy day ahead.

The wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo came into effect this morning at 8am and will apply until tomorrow morning at 3am.

Met Éireann advises that south to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of between and 65 km/h at times, with gusts between 90 and 100km/h.

Winds will be strongest along the coast.

In general, it is set to be a wet and windy day today, with heavy showers at times and strong winds.

Going into the afternoon there will be a mix of sunshine and showers.

Temperatures in the afternoon will be between 10 and 12 degrees.

Tonight is set to be mostly dry, with temperatures dropping to between 3 and 5 degrees.

It will be a cold day tomorrow, with rain also forecast for much of the country.

Some showers could turn wintry, with temperatures falling to as low as 2 degrees in the afternoon.

Storm Freya is due to hit Great Britain this weekend, but as of now Met Éireann says that Ireland should miss out of the storm.