Dublin: 6 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Wet and windy week ahead with heavy showers and strong gusts

Heavy winds are expected from tomorrow.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 11 Mar 2019, 10:04 AM
52 minutes ago 3,177 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4534206
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE WEEK AHEAD is set to be windy and unsettled in many areas, with some heavy rain at times and strong gusts. 

According to Met Éireann, this morning will be mostly dry with rain spreading from the west through the later afternoon and evening. There will be afternoon highs of 6 to 10 degrees. 

Rain is set to turn heavy tonight, with a risk of spot flooding and strong winds. The rain will turn to more isolated showers later in the night. Mild at first, but temperatures dropping to between 1 and 4 degrees around dawn.

Tomorrow will see more isolated showers, with rain turning heavier in the north and northwest.

As they day progresses it will become increasingly windy, with southwesterly winds veering westerly and increasing strong to gale force and gusty by the late afternoon.

Met Éireann says that Tuesday night will see potentially damaging gusts in parts of the west and northwest.

Showers and rain will continue throughout the night with a risk of hail and thunder in many areas.

Wednesday will remain windy, with showers turning heavy in some places. The remainder of the week is set to be unsettled. 

