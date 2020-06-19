Larger funerals and weddings allowed to take place from 29 June

WEDDINGS WILL BE able to return from 29 June, under the latest easing of the Covid-19 restrictions announced by the Taoiseach this evening.

Leo Varadkar confirmed the news amid a series of announcements detailing what can take place under Phase Three of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Under the new rules set to begin on 29 June, mass gatherings of people will be limited to 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors, until 20 July.

After 20 July, Varadkar confirmed that numbers will rise to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

The announcement means that funerals – for the duration of the crisis limited to a minimal number of attendees – will be able to return to some normality.

It also means that weddings, many cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic, will be allowed to happen again from 29 June and on a larger scale from 20 July.

This evening, Varadkar warned that people will still need to be careful. ”It will not be as it was before,” he said.

Fáilte Ireland published guidance for the hospitality sector earlier this month, which suggested that weddings could look very different in the weeks to come.

“To avoid making direct contact with doors, guests should enter the property through doors that are automated or manually operated by an employee where possible,” the guidance states.

Canapés will be served in individual portions, while loose furniture will be removed from rooms to facilitate physical distancing.

Dance floors might see the biggest change: “Signage on tables and dance floors must ask guests to respect physical distancing guidelines,” the document states.

“Employees must monitor and manage distancing,” it adds.

Cabinet signed off on the decisions this afternoon, following recommendations from NPHET.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The number of cases and hospitalisations remains low, despite the easing of restrictions. However, the number of close contacts associated with each confirmed case has increased since the strictest restrictions were eased.

This evening, health officials said that two more people with Covid-19 have died and 13 new cases of the disease were confirmed.