Coronavirus: Two deaths and 13 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER TWO people with Covid-19 have died and 13 new cases of the disease have been confirmed by health officials today.

This brings the total number of those who have died with Covid-19 in Ireland to 1,714*, and the number of confirmed cases to 25,368.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The importance of people exercising their own judgement and taking personal responsibility in protecting themselves and others cannot be overstated at this crucial point in the pandemic.

Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette, face coverings and knowing the symptoms of Covid-19, and what to immediately when experiencing symptoms – is how every individual can equip themselves to live safely as restrictions are eased.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Gov.ie/health and HSE.ie should continue to be the key sources of information on public health measures for Covid-19.”

Dr Glynn pointed to figures on the government’s Covid-19 database here to see a breakdown of the figures. These include:

There are 16 people in ICU, and 44 confirmed cases in hospital

There have been a total of 417 people in ICU, and 3,282 people hospitalised

A total of 396,584 tests have been carried out, and 28,446 positive cases (7.2%)

3,163 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours

There have been 8,147 healthcare workers with Covid-19.

There have been 1,005 clusters (more than two cases), and 37% of cases have been as a result of community transmission.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met yesterday and made recommendations to Cabinet about the reopening of hairdressers and barbers later this month.

An announcement is expected to be made this evening by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirming the easing of restrictions on 29 June, as part of opening Ireland back up. This may also include allowing weddings to take place and theatres and cinemas to open.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of two deaths.

- with reporting from Orla Dwyer