The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CASES: 407 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland as the CMO compared crowds in Dublin’s South William Street at the weekend to “Jones’ Road on a day of an All-Ireland”.

2. #TAXES: The government released the new bands for Local Property Tax (LPT), saying that most homeowners will be unaffected.

3. #TRIAL: The Special Criminal Court trial began for four men accused of abducting Quinn Industrial Holdings Director Kevin Lunney.

4. #HOUSING: Renters who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic will see their protections extended beyond 12 July.

5. #GARDA DRUG TESTING: An industrial relations standoff in An Garda Síochána appears likely as representative bodies have attacked plans for drug testing in the force.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one of the above stories.