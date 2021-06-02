#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 2 June 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 4:57 PM
8 minutes ago 193 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5455918
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Pokrovsky
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Pokrovsky

 EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #CASES: 407 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland as the CMO compared crowds in Dublin’s South William Street at the weekend to “Jones’ Road on a day of an All-Ireland”. 

2. #TAXES: The government released the new bands for Local Property Tax (LPT), saying that most homeowners will be unaffected.

3. #TRIAL: The Special Criminal Court trial began for four men accused of abducting Quinn Industrial Holdings Director Kevin Lunney.

4. #HOUSING: Renters who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic will see their protections extended beyond 12 July.

5. #GARDA DRUG TESTING: An industrial relations standoff in An Garda Síochána appears likely as representative bodies have attacked plans for drug testing in the force.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one of the above stories.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie