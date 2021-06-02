#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 2 June 2021
Advertisement

Here are the new Local Property Tax bands

Most of those who face an increase in the tax will pay an extra €90 per year, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 11:25 AM
58 minutes ago 15,091 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5455391
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (file photo)
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (file photo)
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (file photo)
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS released the new bands for Local Property Tax (LPT), saying that most homeowners will be unaffected.

Most of those who face an increase in the tax will pay an extra €90 per year, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said today.

The measures were signed off by Cabinet yesterday.

Speaking about the proposed changes, Donohoe said: “The majority of homeowners are likely to see either a decrease or no change.

“Where increases arise, the majority will be a single band (€90), notwithstanding the significant increases we have seen in property values since 2013. We have maintained the overall structure of the tax which is broadly understood and accepted.”

The effect of these changes, combined with bringing properties built since 2013 into the charge, is projected to raise €560 million.

The new bands are as follows: 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Screenshot 2021-06-02 11.17.29

The Bill will provide that property valuations will be reviewed every four years, and will facilitate the regular addition of new properties into the LPT.

All new properties built between valuation dates will be retrospectively valued as if they had existed on the preceding valuation date and become liable on the next liability date (1 November).

“The next step is to prepare the necessary legislation to implement these changes to allow Revenue make the necessary preparations for the valuation of residential properties and the introduction of the new charging structure,” Donohoe said.

It is the minister’s intention to have the Bill enacted before the summer recess to enable the Revenue Commissioners to “make the essential technical and administrative preparations to implement the various changes to the LPT regime” in advance of the valuation date of 1 November.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie