Government announces huge plan to get the economy through Covid

THE PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT Payment (PUP) will be phased out as part of a Covid-19 stimulus plan unveiled by the Government today.

The PUP will be extended beyond 30 June for existing claimants “in recognition that opportunities to return to work will remain impacted, in some sectors, by public health restrictions in the short term”.

However, it was today confirmed that “given current progress in delivering vaccines and re-opening the economy, it is planned to close the scheme to new applicants from 1 July”.

The payment will be reduced to €300 from 7 September and reduced to €250 from 16 November.

The Government is today launching a number of measures to help businesses reopen.

The Covid wage subsidy scheme (EWSS) is to be extended from 30 June until 31 December.

The current payment rates will be maintained in July, August, and September. The Government is also broadening eligibility, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said at a press conference in Dublin today.

A new business resumption support scheme will be launched in September, the Taoiseach added, and commercial rates will be waived for a further three months.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The 9% reduced VAT rate for hospitality is to be extended until at least the end of September.

More to follow…