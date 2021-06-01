Government announce new metropolitan rail network for Cork as part of Economic Recovery Plan

THE GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED today new plans for a metropolitan rail network for Cork.

At the announcement of the new Economic Recovery Plan, Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, said the government is signalling a “major investment in metropolitan rail network for Cork” in what he called a “transformation of the city.”

The plan will start today, with a fund of €184 million, and the new commuter line is planned to run through Cobh, Midleton and Mallow.

Ryan also said there are plans to improve Kent Station and, in time, new stations will be built in Tivoli, Blarney, Kilbarry and other locations.

There are 30,000 houses zoned beside, along and near those stations according to the Minister.

“It’s a signal to the developers on the councils in Cork, we build around substations we build sustainably, we do transport-led development,” he said.

A billion euro investment in our shared future. Half the fund secured for Green recovery projects including a commuter rail corridor in Cork for transport-led housing development.

Full details of the path ahead:

🔗https://t.co/GBRuqkU69f pic.twitter.com/C4fv5Dr7XS — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) June 1, 2021

Ryan said that the European Commission has signed off on the plan and that Ireland’s Recovery and Resilience Plan is in tune with the Green Transition that Europe sees as the heart of the recovery.

Ireland is using part of its €915 million in grants from the EU’s massive stimulus plan for Europe to fund the new rail works.

A total of €503 million is to be spent on advancing green transition projects in Ireland; as well as the Cork rail works, money will be going on providing supports of small and medium businesses and exporters to address their emissions, the advanced rehabilitation of 33,000 hectares of former industrial peatland, and upgrading a minimum of 10 water treatment plants.

Ryan also said that a plan like this will be done in Limerick, Galway and Waterford as well.