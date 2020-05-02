This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 2 May, 2020
From interactive quiz shows to yoga - here are some online events to check out this weekend

With people asked to stay indoors, many entertainment and fitness companies are hosting events online.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 2 May 2020, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,653 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5087577

WE’RE HEADING INTO another weekend in Ireland with restrictions on movement in place in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

We’ve compiled another weekend list of fun online events.

THE BIG INTERACTIVE QUIZ

The Big Interactive Quiz Show 2

Zoom, Hangouts, and Skype have been staples in households all over the country in recent weeks as friends and family try to keep in touch during the Covid-19 emergency.

Interestingly, quiz nights have proved to be extremely popular through those platforms. 

Well on Saturday, Dublin based company Creative Events is firmly buying into the quiz craze and running The Big Interactive Quiz Show from its studio on Dame Street. 

It kicks off at 8pm, is a 75-minute event, and 20% of all profits are going to Breast Cancer Ireland. Details can be found here

BE CREATIVE

shutterstock_711701851 Pom pom flowers Source: Shutterstock/Baby bird818

A new initiative from the Design and Crafts Council Ireland saw a number of online workshops in things like woven papers and pom pom flowers to keep the nation busy during the current restrictions. 

The live workshops have all been recorded and are online for all to access. 

Instructions and videos are all here - it might be one to pass the time over the weekend. 

YOGA

shutterstock_1710815641 Stock image - virtual yoga class. Source: Shutterstock/Jacob Lund

If one thing is clear from the current challenges facing us, it’s that we are a generous nation which doesn’t hesitate to reach out to others in need. Charities across the country have been overwhelmed by online donations after many of their annual campaigns were cancelled at short notice. 

Mandala Yoga and Swords Express are running a 55-minute online class this bank holiday Monday for all to attend, in exchange for a €5 donation to charity Aware, which supports mental well-being. 

All the details for the event are here and if you can’t make it, you can catch the recording of the class later next week. 

A SLICE OF CULTURE

90436043 Source: Sam Boal

Sadly, museums and cultural institutions across the country are closed but if you were planning a trip, you can still grab some insight into times gone by. 

The National Gallery of Ireland has a number of virtual tours online that can be viewed from the comfort of your home. 

From the Grand Room and the Shaw Room – they’re all available online here.  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

