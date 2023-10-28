Rain warnings for seven counties as localised flooding and difficult travel conditions possible

IT’S SET TO be a rainy day in some parts of the country this weekend with a possibility of spot flooding.

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issue for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow. This will kick in at 5pm and will remain in place until 4am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned that a spells of heavy or thundery rain, combined with saturated ground conditions, could lead to flooding, difficult travel conditions and disruption to outdoor events.

In the north, the UK Met Office has issued a rain warning and Antrim and Down. This kicked in at 12pm yesterday and will remain in place until 6pm today.

Looking at the general forecast, Met Éireann has said any early mist or fog patches will clear this morning to give way to sunny spells and scattered showers today. Some of these showers will be heavy and prolonged with a change of spot flooding.

Rain is forecast to develop in the southeast later this afternoon and will move north and westwards through the evening, heavy and thundery at times with local flooding possible.

Tides are expected to be very high along all coasts, leading to the possibility of coastal flooding.

Rain is due to continue to push northwards overnight, leading to a wert night for most with some heavy or thundery downpours.

Met Éireann said there will be an ongoing change of localised or coastal flooding.

The southwest may escape the worst of the rain, the forecaster said, as it’s expected to turn drier generally in southern parts later in the night.

However, further heavy showers may arrive in the southeast towards morning.

Further showers or longer spells of rain are forecast tomorrow, again leading to a chance of localised flooding.

There will be some dry and bright periods, too, however fog may linger in places, especially near southern coasts.