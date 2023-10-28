Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 28 October 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Rain Rain Go Away
Rain warnings for seven counties as localised flooding and difficult travel conditions possible
A Status Yellow rain warning has been issue for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.
6.2k
1
49 minutes ago

IT’S SET TO be a rainy day in some parts of the country this weekend with a possibility of spot flooding. 

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issue for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow. This will kick in at 5pm and will remain in place until 4am tomorrow. 

Met Éireann has warned that a spells of heavy or thundery rain, combined with saturated ground conditions, could lead to flooding, difficult travel conditions and disruption to outdoor events. 

In the north, the UK Met Office has issued a rain warning and Antrim and Down. This kicked in at 12pm yesterday and will remain in place until 6pm today. 

Looking at the general forecast, Met Éireann has said any early mist or fog patches will clear this morning to give way to sunny spells and scattered showers today. Some of these showers will be heavy and prolonged with a change of spot flooding. 

Rain is forecast to develop in the southeast later this afternoon and will move north and westwards through the evening, heavy and thundery at times with local flooding possible. 

Tides are expected to be very high along all coasts, leading to the possibility of coastal flooding. 

Rain is due to continue to push northwards overnight, leading to a wert night for most with some heavy or thundery downpours.

Met Éireann said there will be an ongoing change of localised or coastal flooding. 

The southwest may escape the worst of the rain, the forecaster said, as it’s expected to turn drier generally in southern parts later in the night. 

However, further heavy showers may arrive in the southeast towards morning. 

Further showers or longer spells of rain are forecast tomorrow, again leading to a chance of localised flooding. 

There will be some dry and bright periods, too, however fog may linger in places, especially near southern coasts. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     