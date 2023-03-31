Mixed bag of weather expected this weekend with rainy conditions due today

IT’S SET TO be a rainy weekend, with conditions expected to improve into Sunday.

Today, it is set to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected nationwide.

While there may be some dry spells in Munster throughout the afternoon and into the evening, Met Éireann is forecasting sporadic showers in the southwest.

This evening, it is forecasted to be damp and misty with some rain expected, particularly in northern and eastern counties where there is a chance of some spot flooding in places.

Temperatures today will be between 10 and 13 degrees, before dropping to between 5 and 8 in the evening.

Tomorrow, Met Éireann is forecasting a mostly cloudy day with rain and drizzle scattered across the country.

The forecaster is warning of a chance of spot flooding, particularly in the north and east of the country.

Meanwhile, in the south and west of the country it will be brighter with less chance of rain.

Temperatures tomorrow are due to be between 9 and 12 degrees.

On Sunday, it’s set to be mostly dry across the country with some sunny spells in places. There are some small chances of light showers.

It’s due to be slightly warmer on Sunday, with temperatures expected to be between 11 and 14 degrees.