Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 31 March 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Leah Farrell Met Éireann are forecasting rainy conditions this weekend
# Rainy Day
Mixed bag of weather expected this weekend with rainy conditions due today
Met Éireann are forecasting sunny weather on Sunday.
2.2k
0
1 hour ago

IT’S SET TO be a rainy weekend, with conditions expected to improve into Sunday.

Today, it is set to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected nationwide.

While there may be some dry spells in Munster throughout the afternoon and into the evening, Met Éireann is forecasting sporadic showers in the southwest.

This evening, it is forecasted to be damp and misty with some rain expected, particularly in northern and eastern counties where there is a chance of some spot flooding in places.

Temperatures today will be between 10 and 13 degrees, before dropping to between 5 and 8 in the evening.

Tomorrow, Met Éireann is forecasting a mostly cloudy day with rain and drizzle scattered across the country.

The forecaster is warning of a chance of spot flooding, particularly in the north and east of the country.

Meanwhile, in the south and west of the country it will be brighter with less chance of rain.

Temperatures tomorrow are due to be between 9 and 12 degrees.

On Sunday, it’s set to be mostly dry across the country with some sunny spells in places. There are some small chances of light showers.

It’s due to be slightly warmer on Sunday, with temperatures expected to be between 11 and 14 degrees.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie
@TadghMcN
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     