TEMPERATURES WILL REACH 23 degrees in some parts of Ireland today, with the warm weather set to continue over the weekend.

However, Met Éireann forecasts that Sunday will bring a mixed bag with sunny spells and long spells of rain.

Today will be warm and dry, with long spells of sunshine and temperatures between 17 and 23 degrees, with just a light to moderate southerly breeze and a small chance of a little coastal mist.

It will continue to be dry overnight, though patches of mist and fog will develop in the south early in the night and become more widespread, in temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

However, the mist and fog will clear on Saturday morning to leave another warm and dry day in its wake, with good spells of sunshine and temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

On Saturday evening though, clouds will increase from the west and there will be some showers in the northwest.

The weather will then take something of a turn on Saturday night, when clouds increase and showers develop overnight, mainly over the western half, with temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Sunday will then bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with showers or longer spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Still warm though, with temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Sunday night, the showers will gradually die out, but rain will move in from the southwest by Monday morning.

Next week will start with outbreaks of rain or showers, heaviest over the eastern half of the country and with the chance of thunderstorms.

It’ll be slightly cooler also on Monday than over the weekend, with temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

However, it will be noticeably cooler on Tuesday, with temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees and the chance of localised flooding, especially in Leinster, due to heavy rain in the morning.

There will be further spells of rain on Tuesday night, and similar weather on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, with temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees and showers, some of which will be heavy.