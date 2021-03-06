#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Saturday 6 March 2021
Mainly dry weekend ahead of 'very disturbed weather' next week

Today will be cool but dry across the country with spells of sunshine

By Adam Daly Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 12:45 PM
59 minutes ago 7,917 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5373826
Torres, a 12 year old Bichon Frise, takes his first dip of the year on a sunny spring morning in Howth.
Image: Leon Farrell/RN
THE WEATHER WILL be reasonably dry this weekend, but turn more unsettled from midweek with the potential for some “very disturbed” weather.

Met Éireann said today will be cool but dry across the country with spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures will range from 6 to 9 degrees.

The forecaster said that it’ll be frosty tonight with temperatures dropping to -2 to 3 degrees in parts – coldest over the east and south.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells with only patchy light rain or showers. The best of the sunshine in the east and south, with highs of 10 degrees. 

Met Éireann said high pressure over Ireland this weekend will keep things dry and calm ahead of more stormy weather mid-week. 

Monday will see some patchy light rain and mist, remaining dry in the east with bright and sunny spells. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees, dipping to 2 to 5 degrees Monday night with a touch of frost in some western parts.

Tuesday will start off bright before outbreaks of heavy rain spread eastwards through the late afternoon and evening. Winds will also pick up, increasing to near gale force later in the day by the west coast. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

It’ll be wet and increasingly windy again on Wednesday with rain becoming widespread from the southwest. Highs of 9 to 13 degrees. 

Looking further ahead, Met Éireann said: “Potentially extremely windy on Wednesday night and for much of Thursday, with gale-force southwest winds veering westerly and with some severe and damaging gusts likely.

“Rain will clear eastwards overnight followed by heavy squally showers later in the night and for Thursday, some of hail and thunder.”

