Friday 21 May 2021
Some breaks from the rain expected tomorrow but it will be very wet indeed on Sunday

A mix of showers and sunny spells is set to continue over the weekend, with possible spot flooding on Sunday.

THE SCATTERED SHOWERS of the past week will be sticking around for the coming weekend.

The recent unpredictable rainy weather will continue tonight, according to Met Éireann, with isolated showers mainly to the north and west of the country.

Temperatures will drop to between one and five degrees.

Saturday will start with dry sunny spells but scattered showers in the west and northwest will extend elsewhere throughout the day. Some sunny spells will be interspersed throughout the day.

Tomorrow night, the scattered showers will continue overnight with lowest temperatures of two to five degrees.

Rain will sweep across the country early on Sunday, with breezy southerly winds. The rain will clear in the afternoon and the winds will moderate and veer west.

However, Met Éireann says that scattered heavy showers will follow the bright afternoon, with a risk of spot flooding, lightning and hail.

The scattered showers will continue into the night, with some clear spells.

On Monday, the showers continue, dispersed throughout the day with more sunny spells. Met Éireann says this is set to continue to Tuesday.

