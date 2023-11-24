Quiz: How well do you remember these weird Late Late Toy Show moments?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TONIGHT MARKS THE first Late Late Toy Show not to be hosted by Ryan Tubridy since 2009.
New host Patrick Kielty has proven himself adept so far at handling the weekly rigours of hosting Ireland’s flagship chatshow, but tonight is the beginning of how his legacy will truly be determined.
Hosting the Late Late Show is one thing, hosting the Toy Show quite another. The chaos of the evening – coupled with a massively increased viewership – makes tonight one of the most important nights of the Irish TV calendar.
To pay tribute to the Toy Show, we’ve put together a quiz to see how well you remember the craziest moments in its history. Best of luck!
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site