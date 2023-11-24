Advertisement

Late Late Toy Quiz

Quiz: How well do you remember these weird Late Late Toy Show moments?

It’s what the Toy Show is all about.
31 minutes ago

TONIGHT MARKS THE first Late Late Toy Show not to be hosted by Ryan Tubridy since 2009.

New host Patrick Kielty has proven himself adept so far at handling the weekly rigours of hosting Ireland’s flagship chatshow, but tonight is the beginning of how his legacy will truly be determined. 

Hosting the Late Late Show is one thing, hosting the Toy Show quite another. The chaos of the evening – coupled with a massively increased viewership – makes tonight one of the most important nights of the Irish TV calendar.

To pay tribute to the Toy Show, we’ve put together a quiz to see how well you remember the craziest moments in its history. Best of luck!

Starting with this iconic moment. Which video game character surprised these two young men on the 1999 Late Late Toy Show?
RTÉ
Super Mario
Sonic the Hedgehog

Lara Croft
Pac-Man
What incident caused host Ryan Tubridy to swear on air in 2022?
RTÉ
A child drove a little car over his foot
He was hit in the groin by a NERF missile

An audience member wouldn't stay quiet
A fizzed up bottle of Fanta spilled on him
How did this young man refer to himself before the nation?
RTÉ
The Mayor of Culchietown
Ireland's Biggest Culchie

King of the Culchies
The Junior Culchie of Ireland
Most of you are likely to remember John Joe, but what did John Joe aspire to be?
RTÉ
Entomologist
Horologist

Ophthalmologist
Ornithologist
Back in 2002, Pat Kenny infamously rode which animal out on to the stage?
Alamy
A camel
An ostrich

An elephant
A St Bernard
Finish this exchange: "Any craic? "______"
RTÉ
Níl
Get away from me

Craic ar bith
Craic den scoth
Who had this terrified child just met?
RTÉ
Sugababes
Girls Aloud

Samantha Mumba
Gráinne Seoige
Which US sitcom star shockingly turned up during the 2007 Late Late Toy Show to speak about bees, only to have his name mispronounced by Pat Kenny?
Alamy
Kelsey Grammar
Jerry Seinfeld

David Schwimmer
Charlie Sheen
What is Dustin gifting to Gay Byrne here?
RTÉ
A Pat Kenny clock
A Joe Dolan poster

A Daniel O'Donnell calendar
An Eamon Dunphy mask
Which of these things did Ryan Tubridy NOT dress up as while hosting the Late Late Toy Show?
RTÉ
Fantastic Mr Fox
Harry Potter

A lobster
The Nutcracker
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You are John Joe
An honour
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are Junior Culchie of Ireland
An honour
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are Pat Kenny on an Elephant
Get down from there
Share your result:

