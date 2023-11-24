Quiz: How well do you remember these weird Late Late Toy Show moments?

TONIGHT MARKS THE first Late Late Toy Show not to be hosted by Ryan Tubridy since 2009.

New host Patrick Kielty has proven himself adept so far at handling the weekly rigours of hosting Ireland’s flagship chatshow, but tonight is the beginning of how his legacy will truly be determined.

Hosting the Late Late Show is one thing, hosting the Toy Show quite another. The chaos of the evening – coupled with a massively increased viewership – makes tonight one of the most important nights of the Irish TV calendar.

To pay tribute to the Toy Show, we’ve put together a quiz to see how well you remember the craziest moments in its history. Best of luck!

Starting with this iconic moment. Which video game character surprised these two young men on the 1999 Late Late Toy Show? RTÉ Super Mario Sonic the Hedgehog

Lara Croft Pac-Man What incident caused host Ryan Tubridy to swear on air in 2022? RTÉ A child drove a little car over his foot He was hit in the groin by a NERF missile

An audience member wouldn't stay quiet A fizzed up bottle of Fanta spilled on him How did this young man refer to himself before the nation? RTÉ The Mayor of Culchietown Ireland's Biggest Culchie

King of the Culchies The Junior Culchie of Ireland Most of you are likely to remember John Joe, but what did John Joe aspire to be? RTÉ Entomologist Horologist

Ophthalmologist Ornithologist Back in 2002, Pat Kenny infamously rode which animal out on to the stage? Alamy A camel An ostrich

An elephant A St Bernard Finish this exchange: "Any craic? "______" RTÉ Níl Get away from me

Craic ar bith Craic den scoth Who had this terrified child just met? RTÉ Sugababes Girls Aloud

Samantha Mumba Gráinne Seoige Which US sitcom star shockingly turned up during the 2007 Late Late Toy Show to speak about bees, only to have his name mispronounced by Pat Kenny? Alamy Kelsey Grammar Jerry Seinfeld

David Schwimmer Charlie Sheen What is Dustin gifting to Gay Byrne here? RTÉ A Pat Kenny clock A Joe Dolan poster

A Daniel O'Donnell calendar An Eamon Dunphy mask Which of these things did Ryan Tubridy NOT dress up as while hosting the Late Late Toy Show? RTÉ Fantastic Mr Fox Harry Potter

