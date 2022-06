Man charged with 1981 murder of Cork mother-of-three Nora Sheehan

A 73-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court in Skibbereen, West Cork, where he was charged in connection with the murder of a woman more than 40 years ago.

The body of 54-year-old Nora Sheehan was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods, near Innishannon in Co. Cork on 12 June, 1981.

The mother-of-three from Ballyphehane in Cork city was last seen alive a week before the discovery of her body when she attended a medical appointment for a dog bite at the South Infirmary Hospital in the city on 6 June 1981.

She disappeared shortly afterwards and is believed to have been murdered on a date between 6 and 12 June, 1981.

Noel Long, with an address at Maulbawn, Passage West, Co. Cork, appeared before Judge James McNulty at a sitting of Skibbereen District Court where he was formally charged with the murder of Mrs Sheehan.

Inspector Eamonn Brady from Macroom Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that Mr Long was arrested at 8:45am on Tuesday morning, 28 June, before being brought to Bandon Garda Station for questioning.

Inspector Brady said that Mr Long was charged under caution at 11:05am with one count of murder of Nora Sheehan to which he made no reply.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge McNulty that the DPP had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin and no application was made for bail which cannot be applied for at District Court level with a murder charge.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said that his client was a 73-year-old retired man living on a State pension and would require legal aid. He added that Mr Long has a number of medical issues and asked that the appropriate attention was given to his medical needs in Cork Prison.

Judge McNulty remanded Mr Long in custody to appear before Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday, 5 July at 2pm.