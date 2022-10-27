Tributes paid to psychic medium and 'good character' Stefan Posschier after Westmeath killing

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a man who was killed at a house in Westmeath.

The discovery of the body of Stefan Posschier, also known as Stefan DeGuylian, has led gardaí to believe he was murdered and they are now following a definite line of enquiry in their investigation.

Posschier, originally from Belgium but who had been living in the Mullingar area for a number of years, was aged in his 60s and had been working as a psychic medium in Ireland. Local councillor John Shaw told RTÉ Radio One there was “anger” in the area following the discovery.

“There’s certainly a deep sense of shock that in a very quiet rural area that something like this could happen and someone could be found in these sort of circumstances,” he said.

While not knowing him personally, Shaw said Possshier was “remembered quite fondly as a good character and quite a popular man” by locals who knew him over the years.

The deceased was found was found in what officially gardaí had stated were “unexplained circumstances” at a house in Rattin, near Miltownpass.

It is understood that forensic examinations of the scene have determined that he was killed in a violent assault.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after the discovery at 6pm Tuesday evening.

Sources have said that gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out and gardaí say this will determine the course of the investigation.