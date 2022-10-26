Gardaí follow a definite line of enquiry as murder investigation launched in Westmeath

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ BELIEVE A man who was found dead in Westmeath was murdered and are following a definite line of enquiry in their investigation.
The man, who is in his 60s, was found in what officially gardaí have stated were “unexplained circumstances” at a house in Rattin, near Miltownpass.
It is understood that forensic examinations of the scene have determined that he was killed in a violent assault.
He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after the discovery at 6pm yesterday evening.
Sources have said that gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out and gardaí say this will determine the course of the investigation.
It is understood that the victim is originally from Belgium but has been living in the Mullingar area for a number of years.
