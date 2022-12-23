Man (70s) in serious condition after car collides with truck in Co Westmeath

A MAN IN his 70s is being treated for serious injuries after his car was involved in a collision with a truck in Co Westmeath yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened on the N4 in Rathowen at around 12.30pm. The driver of the car – the man in his 70s – was rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital Mulingar where he remains at present, his condition is described as serious.

No other injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Any road users who were on the N4 near Rathowen or the surrounding roads between 12.20pm and 12.50pm on Thursday, 15th December 2022, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.