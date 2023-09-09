Man (60s) in critical condition following late night assault in Westport, Co Mayo

A MAN (60s) HAS been left in a critical condition following an assault that occurred in Westport, Co Mayo, at 1.20 am last night.

The assault took place after an altercation broke out between two men on Westport’s High Street.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene of the incident and is currently being detained at a Garda Station in the North Western region.

The man in his sixties was rushed to Mayo University Hospital, after he was seriously injured in the course of the incident.

He is being treated at the hospital, and at present his condition is described as being critical.

The scene of the incident is being preserved to allow for a forensic examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of High Street in Westport between 1.00am and 2.00am this morning, Saturday 9th September 2023 and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.