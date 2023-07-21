Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 21 July 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Photographer People in Dublin shelter from heavy rain as they cross the Ha'penny Bridge on Tuesday.
# Weekend Weather
Wet and mild weekend in store, with possible heavy downpours
Heavy downpours are forecast throughout the weekend.
5.7k
11
1 hour ago

IRELAND IS IN for a wet and mild weekend, with spells of heavy downpours in places.

Temperatures today will be slightly cooler than average at 15 to 18 or 19 degrees.

The average temperatures for July are around 17 to 20 degrees.

Cloud will also thicken in the afternoon as outbreaks of rain and drizzle move in from the Atlantic, with the heaviest rain in the west and northwest.

The wet weather will continue overnight, with some heavy bursts and spot flooding expected and lowest overnight temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

A mostly wet and misty start on Saturday, with heavy and persistent rain at times, especially early on Saturday across Ulster.

Later on Saturday, Met Éireann predicts a humid day with temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, with the highest temperatures across Leinster.

Overnight on Saturday however, further outbreaks of rain are expected, some of which will be heavy.

It will continue to be mild and humid, with overnight temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

But the wet theme of the weekend continues into Sunday morning, with heavy falls again predicted.

While brighter skies will gradually develop as the day progresses, scattered showers will follow into the afternoon and early evening, but the showers will become fewer later into the evening.

There’ll be highest temperatures on Sunday of 17 to 21 degrees. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
11
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     