Tuesday 26 October 2021
Wet and windy days ahead with heavy rain across the country overnight

Highest temperatures today will range between 14 and 17 degrees.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 7:53 AM
Image: Shutterstock.com
A WET AND windy few days are ahead with a risk of localised flooding in the south and east tomorrow. 

Today will be windy with strong southwest winds reaching gale force on western coasts. Rain and drizzle will clear later this morning leaving a mostly dry but cloudy day. 

Highest temperatures will range between 14 and 17 degrees, and persistent rain will arrive on western coasts later this evening. 

Heavy rain will spread across the country tonight and will persist in the south and east of the country for much of tomorrow. 

There will be a gradual clearance to scattered showers in the north and west, however. 

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 14 and 16 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, according to Met Éireann. 

Looking to Thursday, it’s more of the same but there will be some sunny spells in the afternoon.

Friday looks set to start wet but clear to sunny intervals by the afternoon. 

