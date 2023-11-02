WeWork ‘committed to Irish market’ despite plans to close some offices around the world

OFFICE CO-WORKING COMPANY WeWork has said it remains “fully committed to the Irish market” despite plans to close some offices around the world.

Speaking to The Journal, a WeWork spokesperson described Ireland as a “key market”.

The BBC has reported that WeWork is due to begin closing some of its buildings, with a building in central London due to close.

The WeWork spokesperson said the company “is fully committed to the Irish market and its members and it is fully committed to find solutions that work are all parties involved”.

As of the end of June, WeWork had over 700 locations in 39 countries.

The commitment to Ireland comes amid reports that WeWork could file for bankruptcy as early as next week.

In August, the company said there was “substantial doubt” over its ability to stay in business over liquidity and profitability issues, but hinted that the firm could stay afloat if the issues were resolved within the next 12 months.

However, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal, WeWork has been struggling with debt and losses and has considered filing a ‘Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition’ – to allow the company to restructure its debts.

On 6 September, its CEO David Tolley published an open letter in which he acknowledged “challenges” following a “period of unsustainable hypergrowth”.

Tolley said that WeWork’s current lease liabilities “are dramatically out of step with current market conditions” and that “immediate action” would be taken to “permanently fix our inflexible and high-cost lease portfolio”.

This immediate action included negotiating “nearly all” of WeWork’s leases and Tolley added: “We expect to exit unfit and underperforming locations and to reinvest in our strongest assets as we continuously improve our product.”

However, he said WeWork “intend to stay in the majority of our buildings and markets”.

WeWork leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to its members.

It has four sites in Dublin, located in Charlemont Exchange, Harcourt Road, Dublin Landings in the docklands and the former Central Bank building, which it plans to open next year.

TikTok currently occupy the company’s Harcourt Road offices in Dublin City while they await their move into two new spaces in the city.

WeWork went public in 2021, after a failed attempt to do so by its former CEO and founder Adam Neumann.

Since, however, operating costs have soared for the company as it relied on a number of funding injections from private investors.