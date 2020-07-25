This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 July, 2020
Man seriously injured after a cattle truck lost control and crashed into a parked car

The incident happened around 1.50pm this afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 7:20 PM
48 minutes ago 7,270 Views 5 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ IN WEXFORD have appealed to members of the public to come forward if they witnessed a serious road traffic incident today.

A cattle truck lost control whilst driving over the Ferrycarrig Bridge at around 1.50pm and crashed into a parked car.

The driver, a man aged 34-years-old, was seriously injured during the collision. He has been removed to Wexford General Hospital and remains in a serious condition. A number of cattle were also killed in the crash. 

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and the bridge remains closed at this time with local diversions in place.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road from 1.45pm to 2pm, or anyone who was in the area this afternoon and may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users with dashcam footage, to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

