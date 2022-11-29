Boy seriously injured in Wexford dog attack has had his 'life destroyed', says brother

The child is receiving treatment at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin. (File)

A YOUNG BOY who was attacked by a dog yesterday in Co Wexford has had his “life destroyed forever” by the mauling, according to his older brother.

Parts of the nine-year-old’s face and body have been “totally destroyed” as a result of Sunday’s incident, with skin grafts and stitches needed for the injuries sustained.

Alejandro Mizsan was playing with his friends in a housing estate in Enniscorthy when he was attacked by a dog – a pit bull cross – suffered injuries until a neighbour wielding a baseball bat could “hit the dog” and get it away from the child.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident in Enniscorthy yesterday afternoon.

The child was airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The dog was put down afterwards. Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Wexford County Council told The Journal that “two other dogs are now in the possession” of the local authority.

“The dogs will be assessed by the County Veterinary Officer and Wexford County Council are liaising with An Garda Siochána in relation to the investigation into the incident,” the spokesperson said.

“The concern of Wexford County Council is for the welfare of the young boy injured and his recovery.”

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ, Alejandro’s brother Raul said his family are “in bits, everybody is heartbroken” following Sunday’s horrifying incident.

“What I’ve been told is that he will never be the same again. I can see that. His face is totally destroyed, his lip is totally destroyed, he can’t talk at the moment,” Raul told Byrne, adding that his brother “won’t be the same again anymore”.

At present Alejandro “doesn’t know what happened”, Raul continued.

“Hopefully please god he will talk again but we don’t know really for sure.”

His legs and stomach were also injured in the incident.

A Go Fund Me has so far raised over €10,000 to help for the family to pay for Alejandro’s treatment.

“The dog out of nowhere just attacked my brother. He destroyed his life forever,” Raul said. He added that it was “very very difficult to get the dog away from my brother”, praising the “hero” neighbour who resorted to using a baseball bat to force the animal away from Alejandro. When the boy arrived at Crumlin for treatment, Raul recalled that the “doctors said they’d never seen anything like this before…nine year old destroyed, his legs, his tummy, everything is destroyed”. While Alejandro sleeps in hospital, Raul has been keeping vigil beside him so that when he has been briefly opening his eyes, he sees his big brother. “I know that will make him feel better when he sees me beside him,” Raul told Claire Byrne.