Wexford teenager who died following freak accident at his home will be laid to rest tomorrow

A TEENAGER WHO died following a freak accident at his home in Wexford town and “who will be very sadly missed” is to be laid to rest tomorrow.

Alex Saunders, 14, was rushed from his home in Cromwellsfort Thursday 17 August to Wexford General Hospital and later to Temple St Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

It is understood that the St Peter’s College student was found at around 4.30pm in a garden pool at his home.

Alex passed away at Temple St Hospital last Sunday night surrounded by his family.

Gardaí who attended the scene said they were treating the incident as a “tragic accident”. A post mortem on the deceased is to be carried out.

Advertisement

The teenager is survived by his parents Paul and Patience, sisters Charlotte, Georgia, Grace, Sophie and brother Eoghan.

His death notice reads that he will be “very sadly missed by his mother, father, brothers, sisters, grandmother, uncles, aunties, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.”

The teenager will be reposing at Mackens Funeral Home, Distillery Road on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Service for Alex will take place in St. Iberius’ Church, Main Street, Wexford on Monday at 12.30pm followed by burial in Barntown Cemetery.

The Saunders family have requested that instead of floral tributes donations can be made to the ICU unit of Temple Street, Children’s Hospital.

A tribute by the St Peter’s College community added: “Sincere sympathy to Patience, Paul and the Saunders family on the loss of your beautiful son and brother.

“Alex was a cherished student of St. Peter’s and he will be sorely missed by the students and staff who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace”.