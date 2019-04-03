This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Activists say latest case of whale washing ashore on west coast of Ireland is a 'concern'

A local councillor in Sligo said appropriate measures will be taken to investigate the matter and remove the whale.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 9:18 PM
1 hour ago 8,929 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4575751
Image: Rosalie Vogt/Twitter
Image: Rosalie Vogt/Twitter

ANOTHER CASE HAS been reported of a whale washing up on the shoreline in the west coast of Ireland, and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) has said that three sperm whales washing up in a “short period is now of concern”.

On Sunday, a sperm whale was discovered washed ashore in Connemara in Galway.

The latest case saw a sperm whale discovered at Streedagh Beach in Sligo.

In a post on their site, the IWDG said that photos of the whale suggest it’s an adult female.

“Generally we get adult male sperm whales off the Irish coast so this is a little unusual,” it said. “Having three sperm whales washed up along the west coast in a short period is now of concern. What could be causing these deaths?”

The IWDG also said that while it isn’t clear whether or not the whales may have had plastic in their stomachs, it’s unlikely to have led to these strandings.

“IWDG will explore some potential options regarding this increasingly unusual stranding pattern,” it added.

Speaking to Ocean FM, local councillor Marie Casserly said that procedures will be put in place to investigate the matter and remove the whale.

“It’s sad to see it,” she said. “As far as I know, it’s a female sperm whale. It’s 12 metres long. She’s old, I think sometimes they come ashore to die so we’ll have to wait and see.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie