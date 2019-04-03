Activists say latest case of whale washing ashore on west coast of Ireland is a 'concern'

ANOTHER CASE HAS been reported of a whale washing up on the shoreline in the west coast of Ireland, and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) has said that three sperm whales washing up in a “short period is now of concern”.

On Sunday, a sperm whale was discovered washed ashore in Connemara in Galway.

The latest case saw a sperm whale discovered at Streedagh Beach in Sligo.

In a post on their site, the IWDG said that photos of the whale suggest it’s an adult female.

“Generally we get adult male sperm whales off the Irish coast so this is a little unusual,” it said. “Having three sperm whales washed up along the west coast in a short period is now of concern. What could be causing these deaths?”

The IWDG also said that while it isn’t clear whether or not the whales may have had plastic in their stomachs, it’s unlikely to have led to these strandings.

“IWDG will explore some potential options regarding this increasingly unusual stranding pattern,” it added.

Speaking to Ocean FM, local councillor Marie Casserly said that procedures will be put in place to investigate the matter and remove the whale.

“It’s sad to see it,” she said. “As far as I know, it’s a female sperm whale. It’s 12 metres long. She’s old, I think sometimes they come ashore to die so we’ll have to wait and see.”