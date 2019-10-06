This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 6 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Whale that washed up on Dublin beach 'almost definitely the same whale that died in Dublin Port'

It was originally thought to be a Minke whale but later confirmed to be a fin whale.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 6:55 PM
20 minutes ago 3,329 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4839730

A WHALE WHICH was spotted in Dublin’s Liffey river during the week has washed up on Dollymount beach. 

Dublin Port workers found the whale this week, close to where it was first spotted on Wednesday, near the opening to Dublin Bay.

It was originally thought to be a minke whale but the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) later stated that it was a juvenile fin whale. 

A statement on the IWDG’s Facebook page this afternoon said the whale which was spotted today was most likely the same whale spotted in Dublin Bay earlier this week. 

“The whale washed up on Dollymount strand today is almost definitely the same whale that died in Dublin Port and was towed out to sea,” it said. 

“The IWDG will take samples for genetics and to look at contaminant burdens but to try and establish cause of death would be a large undertaking and beyond the resources of a wildlife NGO. It’s a sad end to this story but it never looked like it would end well.”

On Friday, the IWDG issued a statement which said it was not surprising that the whale had died after swimming into such shallow waters near Dublin Port. 

“Given the circumstances surrounding this fin whale, the outcome although saddening was the most likely outcome and it was in all probability doomed long before it entered Dublin Bay and the port,” it said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie