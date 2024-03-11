Open Thread: Carers, what would you like to see from government after the No vote in the care referendum?

NOW THAT THE Care Amendment has been resoundingly defeated at the polls, with 73.93% of voters opposed to the wording put forward by the government, it has become clear that many were unhappy with a lack of support for people with disabilities.

Writing a Voices article for The Journal in the wake of the referendum result, carer Ann Brehony said she was “relieved and vindicated”.

She said that the No vote victory was not an endorsement of the current wording of the Constitution, but “a rejection of the reprehensible ableist alternative on offer”.

Disability advocates had come out against the wording of the Care Amendment in the weeks leading up to Friday’s vote, with the most common criticism focussing on the text’s specific reference to care provided by family members, which they said reinforced the perception that people with disabilities are a burden.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the referendums as “two wallops” for the Government.

So, today we’d like to know, what would carers like to see the government do following the landslide victory for the No campaign in the Care Amendment referendum?

Let us know in the comments.