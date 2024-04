LAST WEEK, ALCOHOL distributor Diageo announced they were raising their prices once again.

Their draught beers – Guinness, Harp, Carlsberg, Hop House 13, Smithwicks and Rockshore – will go up by 6c. The hikes will come into effect on 19 April.

The average cost across Ireland for a pint of stout was €5.64 in February this year, according to the CSO. On average a pint of lager cost €6.

Whether you agree with the price hikes or not, we want to know what the highest you’ve coughed up for a pint in Ireland.

So today we’re asking: What is the most you’ve paid for a pint in Ireland?