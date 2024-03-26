The price of pints is going up... again

PINTS ARE ABOUT to get even more expensive.

International alcohol distributor Diageo will increase the price of its draught beers by 6c. These include Guinness, Harp, Carlsberg, Hop House 13, Smithwicks and Rockshore.

Meanwhile, Guinness 0.0, the non-alcoholic version, will go up by 9c.

The hikes will come into effect on 19 April.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) has said it’s a “hammer blow” to an industry already struggling to keep afloat.

Pat Crotty, the federation’s CEO, said the announcement is “not just disappointing, it’s a critical hit to an industry on the brink”.

“Publicans have been navigating a storm of rising costs, including the increase in minimum wage, additional mandatory sick days and the impending pension auto-enrolment scheme. This latest price hike is a blow they cannot afford.”

According to VFI, the series of financial pressures threatens the viability of the whole trade.

This is the latest of a series of price increases by Diageo in recent years.

Government supports, such as the Increased Cost of Business grant, have been welcomed, but Crotty says it’s not enough.

VFI has called for excise and employer’s PRSI to be reduced and a return to the 9% VAT rate for pubs.

“We know our customers are in the middle of their own cost of living crisis so the last thing our members want to do is increase prices,” Crotty said.

“Unfortunately most publicans will have to pass on this increase as it’s all but impossible to absorb given the rise in labour costs and other soaring charges.”

Vintners have called on Diageo to commit to no further price increases this year.