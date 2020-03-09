Today's Covid-19 main points: 33 all-island cases and more community transmission

An emergency department nurse during a demonstration of Covid-19 testing in Antrim recently.

An emergency department nurse during a demonstration of Covid-19 testing in Antrim recently.

LAST NIGHT, TWO more cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland and five cases in Northern Ireland.

This increased the total number of cases on the island of Ireland to 33.

Both of the newly confirmed cases in the Republic were transmitted through community transmission.

Community transmission means that the infection was not imported from another virus-hit area like northern Italy or China.

Here are the main points you need to know about the situation in Ireland today:

Two new cases were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland last night

There are 21 cases in the Republic

There are 12 cases in Northern Ireland after five more were confirmed last night

Three of Ireland’s 21 cases are associated with community transmission

The new Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is due to meet later today, RTÉ reports. It will hear from Tony Holohan and discuss supports for self-isolation and taking time off work

Over 1,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Ireland so far

Last night’s cases were confirmed to be one female in the east of the country and one male in the south

The male is associated with the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork

A risk assessment is underway, the Bon Secours Hospital said last night

Cork University Hospital is rescheduling outpatient appointments between today and Wednesday amid concerns about the disease

The majority of cases in the Republic are related to travel from northern Italy

Here’s what you need to know from around the world:

A quarter of Italy’s population is under lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. There are over 7,300 cases and 366 deaths in the country from the disease, the second highest of any country.

Inmates in four Italian prisons revolted over new rules introduced to contain the spread of the disease, including banning family visits, leaving one prisoner dead and others injured.

There are more than 500 Covid-19 cases in the US.

France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

South Korea has seen its lowest daily rise in new Covid-19 cases for two weeks.

Medical officers were ready to board a virus-affected cruise ship in California yesterday.

‘Containment phase’

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday evening that Ireland “remains in containment phase”.

The HSE said the risk of catching Covid-19 in Ireland is still low to moderate but this may change.

Countries around the world have been cancelling events and enforcing quarantines to try to prevent further spread of the disease.

At the moment, Ireland’s St Patrick’s Day parade is due to go ahead as planned next week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Friday that “there is no recommendation to cancel mass gatherings at this stage”.

Independent councillors Christy Burke and Anthony Flynn are set to table a motion at an emergency meeting of Dublin City Council this morning at 10am for the parade to be cancelled indefinitely.

In TheJournal.ie’s voices this morning, we hear from Professor Sam McConkey who says the government cannot take a hands-off approach to this situation.

“How governments mobilise and respond now will determine its length and severity,” McConkey writes.

A hands-off, worry-about-it-later approach to containment is precisely how a disease spreads and takes hold. Once a certain critical mass of people is infected, a disease becomes uncontrollable, and treatment switches from preventative to curative. This places massive pressure on a country’s healthcare system and virtually every other part of its economy and society.

Symptoms and prevention

Covid-19 is spread through sneeze or cough droplets. It may take up to 14 days for symptoms to show.

The best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus are to wash hands properly and often, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue/your sleeve when coughing and sneezing, and put used tissues in a bin and wash your hands.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

Breathing difficulties

Further resources: